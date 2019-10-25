Henry "Wayne" Beck SPENCER, TN - Mr. Henry "Wayne" Beck, 77, went to be with his lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, surrounded by family. Wayne was born January 18, 1942 in Chattanooga, TN to the late Henry Elmer and Eula Maude Smith Beck. He was an Army Veteran, a retired Civil Servant with the Department of Defense Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek, SC and worked at Wal-Mart in McMinnville for over sixteen (16) years. Wayne was a proud member of the Omar Shrine Temple in Charleston, SC for over fifty (50) years. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six (56) years Nancy Beck, daughters; Kimberley (Tony Hunt) Beck of Ladson, SC and Kristen Beck of Charleston, SC, grandchildren; Krystle R. Hunt, Kelsey L. Hunt and Abbigaile M. Hunsucker. Funeral and Burial Services and flowers or in memory of Wayne information as well as expression of sympathy, messages of condolences may be made to the family at www.laynefuneralhome.com or by calling Layne Funeral Home (931) 946-4444. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 26, 2019