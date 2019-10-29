Henry Benjamin Hogg, III SUMMERTON, SC - Henry Benjamin Hogg III, 76, fiance; of Esther Rae Alexander Brown, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston. Born April 29, 1943, in Charleston, he was a son of the late Henry Benjamin Hogg, Jr. and the late Peggy Rozar Hogg. He was a member of the NRA and local poker group. He loved researching genealogy and bass fishing. He is survived by his fiance;, one son, Henry Benjamin Hogg IV of St. Stephens; two daughters, Peggy Elizabeth Hogg Hooper (Robert) of Trion, GA and Sonia Anita Hogg Garza of Cypress, TX; two stepsons, Michael Wilson Brown, Jr. (Gillian) of Harrisburg, PA and Kevin Merritt Brown of North Charleston; eleven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, David Michael Hogg; and a sister, Susan Louise Sanguinetti. A visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Stephens Funeral Home and at other times at the home, 1757 Snug Harbor Road, Summerton, SC. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 30, 2019