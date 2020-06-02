Henry Brockington Johns Island - Mr. Henry Wilford Brockington, the husband of Angela A. Brockington gained his golden wings on Sunday evening, May 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born on April 9, 1957, in Charleston County (Red Top) and was the son of Dorothy Brockington and late Mr. Henry Lee Brockington. He is survived by his wife, Angela A. Brockington; his one and only daughter, Lavonda (Robert) McPherson; sisters, Rochelle B. Anson, Doretha Brockington and Latoniah (Harold) Ladson; brothers, Ronald (Evon) Brockington, Kenneth Paul Brockington, Ricky (Carol) Brockington, Douglas (Yolanda) Brockington and Pernell (Sonya) Brockington. A viewing for Mr. Brockington will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 3pm until 8pm at Walker's Mortuary Chapel and Thursday, June 4, 2020, 9am until 10am. The Graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, 11 am at Red Top Community Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341; Fax:(843)559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.