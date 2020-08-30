Henry Brown N. Charleston - Mr. Henry Brown, son of the late Dec George and Lottie Brown, passed away on Aug 30, 2020. He was the father of Mrs. Francine Aiken and the brother of Mrs. Evelina Simmons and Mrs. Mary Cheatham, other relatives and friends. Mr. Brown resided at 2278 Townsend Rd, N. Chas., SC. The funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
