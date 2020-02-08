|
|
Henry (Butch) Cebron Bessinger, Jr. WALNUT COVE, NC - Henry (Butch) Cebron Bessinger, Jr. (74) went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 2, 2020. He was born and raised in Charleston, SC and spent his later 40+ years in NC with his wife, Joyce Bessinger. In Butch's youth and early adulthood, he was an amazing baseball player. He had an unending love for his motorcycle and spoke often of riding through the streets of Charleston. In his next phase of life, he worked numerous years with Morrison-Knudsen and was a hardworking, self-made man who devoted his life to his family and helping others. He ministered to many with his kindness and generosity. Butch loved golfing, hunting, fishing, gardening and growing prize-winning roses. Henry is preceded in death by his father, Henry Cebron Bessinger, Sr., his mother Mary Katherine Bessinger, his beloved sister, Donna Bessinger as well as several aunts and uncles. Butch is survived by the love of his life, his wife Joyce Bessinger (he always called her Angel) his 3 children; Roxanne Bessinger Talent, William Henry Bessinger and Kara Bessinger. Butch also leaves behind 1 brother, 3 sisters and many other family members including 3 grandchildren; Jessica Talent Burn, Hannah Bessinger who said "there are no words to describe my sorrow. I miss him so much" and Marshall Bessinger (age 5) who wanted everyone to know that "he loved Big Pa with all of his heart". It was Butch's wishes not to have a funeral or service regarding his passing. He didn't like sadness and wanted everyone to remember his life as happy, laughing and doing things he loved to do with his many friends and family. He leaves an enormous void in our lives. It will take the entire family to begin to fill his shoes. What a great man he was. He will be missed, but not forgotten. We all love you. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2020