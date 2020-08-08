1/
Henry Charles Pack
Henry Charles Pack Charleston - Henry Charles Pack, 76, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Judith Ann Pack went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 7th, 2020. Henry was born on December 18th, 1943 in Sumter, South Carolina, son of the late Geneva Pack. He was retired from the Commissioners of Public Works after 33 years of service. Henry loved to fish and hunt and was devoted to his family. There was nothing he would not do for anyone who asked, he would do his best to help. He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Pack of Charleston, SC, one stepdaughter, Julie Ann Barrineau (Ricky) of Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Dakota Ann Barrineau and Tyler Barrineau, and two sisters, Margaret Marshall (David) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Carol Haynes of Florence, SC. Henry was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Pack. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org/donate and/or The Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. "Goodbyes are not forever, Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again". Online condolences may be viewed or submitted by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J Henry Stuhr, Inc., 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
