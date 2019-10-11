|
Henry Chisolm N. Charleston - Mr. Henry Lee Chisolm, 59, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 09, 2019. Mr. Chisolm leaves to cherish his loving memories his beloved wife, Mrs. Joanne Scott Chisolm. The family will be receiving friends at their home, 5121 Westview Street, North Charleston, SC 29418 and can be contacted at 843-830-5653. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 12, 2019