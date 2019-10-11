Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Chisolm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Chisolm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Chisolm Obituary
Henry Chisolm N. Charleston - Mr. Henry Lee Chisolm, 59, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 09, 2019. Mr. Chisolm leaves to cherish his loving memories his beloved wife, Mrs. Joanne Scott Chisolm. The family will be receiving friends at their home, 5121 Westview Street, North Charleston, SC 29418 and can be contacted at 843-830-5653. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Download Now