Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Elrod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry David Elrod II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry David Elrod II Obituary
Henry David Elrod II GOOSE CREEK - Henry David Elrod II, Goose Creek, SC, - Henry David Elrod II, 59, of Goose Creek, entered into eternal rest Sunday March 29, 2020, after a brave fight with cancer. Due to the current situation all services will be private. Henry was born November 19, 1960, a son of (the late) Henry Elrod and Margie Elrod. He graduated Goose Creek High School in 1978 and received a Business degree from the University of South Carolina in 1982. David worked for Kemira Chemicals in Goose Creek for 28 years. David enjoyed gardening, car racing, and was a die hard Minnesota Vikings fan. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Milz Elrod; two daughers, (Elaina Sangiorgi & Shelby Elrod); his mother, Margie Elrod; and brother, Mark Elrod. A memorial message may be left at https://lowcountryfuneral.com/. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -