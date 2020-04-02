|
Henry David Elrod II GOOSE CREEK - Henry David Elrod II, Goose Creek, SC, - Henry David Elrod II, 59, of Goose Creek, entered into eternal rest Sunday March 29, 2020, after a brave fight with cancer. Due to the current situation all services will be private. Henry was born November 19, 1960, a son of (the late) Henry Elrod and Margie Elrod. He graduated Goose Creek High School in 1978 and received a Business degree from the University of South Carolina in 1982. David worked for Kemira Chemicals in Goose Creek for 28 years. David enjoyed gardening, car racing, and was a die hard Minnesota Vikings fan. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Milz Elrod; two daughers, (Elaina Sangiorgi & Shelby Elrod); his mother, Margie Elrod; and brother, Mark Elrod.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2020