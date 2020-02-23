|
Henry Doctor CHARLESTON - Mr. Henry Doctor, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Mrs. Dorothy E. Doctor, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in New Greater Zion Pentecostal Church, 1220 King St., Charleston, SC 29403. He will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418. Visitation will be held this evening at the church from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. He is also survived by his loving children: Shelia McCoy (Clarence), Henry Doctor (Debra), Aremesia Roper, Ernest Doctor (Brenda), Rubin Doctor and Maurice Doctor (Shonel); twelve grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph Doctor; siblings: Abraham, Essau, Willilee, Arthur, Thomas, Isaac, Queenie, Elizabeth, Jestine and Lillian and aunt, Florence Smalls. Family and friends may visit at 1361 Coosaw Dr., Charleston, SC 29407. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 24, 2020