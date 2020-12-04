Henry Ernest Bottoms, Sr. JAMES ISLAND - Henry Ernest Bottoms, Sr., June 12, 1936 - December 3 2020, is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bessie Beach Bottoms, along with their 5 children: Ernie Bottoms (Sherri), Beth Cheek (Tim), Ricky Bottoms, Lynn Hair (Keith), Jennifer Hubbard (Michael). 9 grandchildren: TJ Cheek, Matthew Bottoms, Courtney MacDougall, Katelyn Phillips, Shelbi Bottoms, Kelley Hair, Jamie Hubbard, Dillon Bottoms, Rebecca Hubbard, and 7 great-grandchildren. Henry fought the good fight after years of a heart condition. He defied the odds on several occasions with his fighting spirit and refused to let a failing heart keep him down. He was surrounded by his loving family when God called him home after suffering a stroke. His memory and life will be celebrated during a private family memorial. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to your favorite charity
