Henry Hughes, Sr. Mt. Pleasant - Mr. Henry Hughes, Sr., 87, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Residence: 225 7th Ave., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Mr. Hughes is the husband of Mrs. Ethel Robinson Hughes; the father of Mr. Walter Hughes (Mary), Mr. Henry Hughes, Jr. (Anna), and Ms. Claudine L. Hughes; and the brother of Ms. Sarah Johnnson, Mr. William Hughes (Constance), Mrs. Hattie Smith (Ricky) and Ms. Linda Hughes (Herbert). He was a retired Machine Operator for Charleston Air Force Base. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Hwy 17 North Awendaw ,SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019