Henry Joseph Cope, Jr. ASHBURN, VA - Born on October 14, 1957, Hank was a long-time resident of Charleston. In recent years he lived in Ashburn, Virginia with his beloved wife Denise Rolon Cope. He is survived by his three children and their families: Sarah Cope Nicksa and husband Chris, Henry Joseph Cope, III and wife Elizabeth, Jacob Johnston, and grandson Samuel Nicksa, three sisters Cynthia Forbes, Melinda Condon, and Joye Gauthier. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry Joseph Cope Sr., Dorothea Cope, and his sister Kathleen Condon. He had numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, who adore him. Hank passed on September 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Saltwater ran in his veins. He spent many years fishing and sailing on the Eastern Seaboard and in the Caribbean. He was a Renaissance man whose talents ranged from rebuilding an engine to sewing a daughter's dress. He had a warm heart and was happiest sharing his gifts with friends and family. Services will be private. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 15, 2019