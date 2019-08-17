|
Henry K. Altman Charleston - Henry Altman, 61, of Charleston, SC died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The relatives and friends of Henry and Mary Altman are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Bethany Cemetery, Cunnington Ave., Charleston. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Henry was born in Charleston, SC on January 8, 1958, son of the late Ollie Faye Altman and Harvey Altman. He graduated from St. Andrews High School. His work experiences included Jones Ford, the Charleston Naval Shipyard and Hank's Landscaping. He also had the opportunity to experience being an extra on movies and even star as a Coach on a national television commercial. The jobs that gave him the most rewards was being a Husband, a Father and a Grandfather. He loved his family and the Grands especially held a very special place in his heart. For fun, he loved boating, fishing and coaching his children on the baseball and softball fields and on the basketball courts. Henry is survived by his wife, Mary Altman; a son, Christopher K. Altman (Katie); a daughter, Lauren E. Altman; two grandchildren, Christopher Blake Altman and Wyatt Altman Hunter; mother-in-law, Barbara Jansen; three brothers-in-law, Stephen Jansen (Mary Jane), David Jansen (Cynthia) and Mark Jansen (Cheryl); three sisters, Gwen Ridgeway (Butch), Sue Johnson (Michael) and Pam Renew; one brother, Wayne Altman; and several nieces and nephews. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in Henry's name to any organization of your choice. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019