|
|
Henry K. Altman Charleston - The relatives and friends of Henry and Mary Altman are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Bethany Cemetery, Cunnington Ave., Charleston. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in Henry's name to any organization of your choice. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 19, 2019