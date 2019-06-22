In Loving Memory Of HENRY "KEVIN" WILLIAMSON March 27, 1990~ June 23, 2018 "Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when He has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him." James 1:12 ESV One year ago you became our Angel. The hole in our hearts will never be filled, but we know that you are wrapped in the arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Every day we are reminded of your goodness, your loving heart, and your strong will. We could always count on you to make the right decisions and to remain true to God's will. You passed the test and we are comforted knowing that you are watching over us every day, giving us the strength to keep moving forward. Until we meet again, you will always be loved and missed. We love you Kevin, Mom, Dad, Patrick, your wonderful wife Lauren, and your sweet dog Bailey
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019