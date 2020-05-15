Your Dad was one of the first friendly builders I met when I moved to Charleston in 1967. I was trying to start a design business & he allowed me to provide him with house plans for most of the years he built. I certainly wouldn't be where I am today, without the opportunity to help him during my early years. I'll always thank Henry & the other builders he introduced me to for the opportunity to get my start in Charleston. I'm sure he will be missed by the building community as well.

Hilton Googe

Friend