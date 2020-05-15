Henry Kuznik
1933 - 2020
Henry Kuznik Hollywood, SC - Henry Kuznik, 86, of Hollywood, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Due to this continued restrictive pandemic period, a private visitation will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A private Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Henry was born July 24, 1933 in Rybnik, Poland, son of the late Bruno Kuznik and Therese Soppa Kuznik. Following growing up as a child during WWII in Nazi occupied Germany, Henry began an apprenticeship working for his father as a church steeple builder and church bell installer. Seeking new world opportunity, Henry left his father's business and immigrated to Charleston, SC with no English skills. His competent cabinet making skills quickly moved him into being a general contractor, land developer and owner of Kuznik Realty. Henry's career in Charleston spanned more than 50 years, where he developed a reputation as a successful business man. He served as president of The Charleston Greater Real Estate Board, Home Builders Association and was a board member of several Charleston Banks. His fraternal memberships included, The German Friendly Society, Arion Society and The Deutscher Bruderliche Bund. He married Kunigunde Boettcher Kuznik in Germany and that marriage produced three children that survive him; a daughter, Aurelia Muller of James Island, SC, two sons, Thomas Kuznik (Judy) of Hampton, SC and Dirk Kuznik of Johns Island, SC; two sisters, Eugenie Wende and Elisabeth Tonk both of Germany; six grandchildren, David, Brian, Laura, Christopher, China, Hunter and four great-grandchildren. Additionally surviving is his longtime companion, Linda Carol Jantzen of Charleston, SC and a former daughter-in-law, Melody Kuznik. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to German Friendly Society Foundation, 29 Chalmers Avenue, Charleston, SC 29401 and/or International RETT Syndrome Association, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
MAY
19
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
MAY
20
Service
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
MAY
20
Mass of Christian Burial
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
May 15, 2020
Mein Beileid
Axel Eichhorn
Family
May 15, 2020
Tom & Judy,
Although I never met your siblings, I attended Northbridge Baptist with you.
I have known Henry for over 45 years and am very sorry to hear of your loss.
I will always remember Henry's handshake that I will miss. He dropped me to my knees in my 20's.
Sincerely,
Glenn & Pat Googe, Charleston, SC
Glenn Googe
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
Your Dad was one of the first friendly builders I met when I moved to Charleston in 1967. I was trying to start a design business & he allowed me to provide him with house plans for most of the years he built. I certainly wouldn't be where I am today, without the opportunity to help him during my early years. I'll always thank Henry & the other builders he introduced me to for the opportunity to get my start in Charleston. I'm sure he will be missed by the building community as well.
Hilton Googe
Friend
May 14, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your Father. My prayers are with your family.
Elaine Moore
Coworker
May 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about your father. He was a cool guy! We enjoyed knowing him for short time. Thoughts are with you!
Mike Jones
Friend
