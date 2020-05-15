Henry Kuznik Hollywood, SC - Henry Kuznik, 86, of Hollywood, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Due to this continued restrictive pandemic period, a private visitation will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A private Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Henry was born July 24, 1933 in Rybnik, Poland, son of the late Bruno Kuznik and Therese Soppa Kuznik. Following growing up as a child during WWII in Nazi occupied Germany, Henry began an apprenticeship working for his father as a church steeple builder and church bell installer. Seeking new world opportunity, Henry left his father's business and immigrated to Charleston, SC with no English skills. His competent cabinet making skills quickly moved him into being a general contractor, land developer and owner of Kuznik Realty. Henry's career in Charleston spanned more than 50 years, where he developed a reputation as a successful business man. He served as president of The Charleston Greater Real Estate Board, Home Builders Association and was a board member of several Charleston Banks. His fraternal memberships included, The German Friendly Society, Arion Society and The Deutscher Bruderliche Bund. He married Kunigunde Boettcher Kuznik in Germany and that marriage produced three children that survive him; a daughter, Aurelia Muller of James Island, SC, two sons, Thomas Kuznik (Judy) of Hampton, SC and Dirk Kuznik of Johns Island, SC; two sisters, Eugenie Wende and Elisabeth Tonk both of Germany; six grandchildren, David, Brian, Laura, Christopher, China, Hunter and four great-grandchildren. Additionally surviving is his longtime companion, Linda Carol Jantzen of Charleston, SC and a former daughter-in-law, Melody Kuznik. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to German Friendly Society Foundation, 29 Chalmers Avenue, Charleston, SC 29401 and/or International RETT Syndrome Association, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 15 to May 16, 2020.