I am saddened to here of the passing of my dear friend.
Mr Henry was a kind man and has taught me many things through the year that will carry me through the rest of my life. I will miss him terribly.
Henry Kuznik GERMAN FRIENDLY SOCIETY: THE OFFICERS AND MEMBERS are saddened to announce the passing of our member Henry Kuznik on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Blessed Sacrament Church. BY ORDER OF: Richard A. Perkins President Arthur L. Ellis, Jr, Secretary
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 15 to May 16, 2020.