Henry Kuznik GERMAN FRIENDLY SOCIETY: THE OFFICERS AND MEMBERS are saddened to announce the passing of our member Henry Kuznik on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Blessed Sacrament Church. BY ORDER OF: Richard A. Perkins President Arthur L. Ellis, Jr, Secretary



