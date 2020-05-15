Henry Kuznik
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Kuznik GERMAN FRIENDLY SOCIETY: THE OFFICERS AND MEMBERS are saddened to announce the passing of our member Henry Kuznik on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Blessed Sacrament Church. BY ORDER OF: Richard A. Perkins President Arthur L. Ellis, Jr, Secretary

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
MAY
19
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
20
Service
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
MAY
20
Mass of Christian Burial
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 15, 2020
I am saddened to here of the passing of my dear friend.
Mr Henry was a kind man and has taught me many things through the year that will carry me through the rest of my life. I will miss him terribly.
Eddie Corley
Friend
May 15, 2020
Mein Beileid
Axel Eichhorn
Family
May 15, 2020
Tom & Judy,
Although I never met your siblings, I attended Northbridge Baptist with you.
I have known Henry for over 45 years and am very sorry to hear of your loss.
I will always remember Henry's handshake that I will miss. He dropped me to my knees in my 20's.
Sincerely,
Glenn & Pat Googe, Charleston, SC
Glenn Googe
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
Your Dad was one of the first friendly builders I met when I moved to Charleston in 1967. I was trying to start a design business & he allowed me to provide him with house plans for most of the years he built. I certainly wouldn't be where I am today, without the opportunity to help him during my early years. I'll always thank Henry & the other builders he introduced me to for the opportunity to get my start in Charleston. I'm sure he will be missed by the building community as well.
Hilton Googe
Friend
May 14, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your Father. My prayers are with your family.
Elaine Moore
Coworker
May 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about your father. He was a cool guy! We enjoyed knowing him for short time. Thoughts are with you!
Mike Jones
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved