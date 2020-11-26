1/
Henry L. Moore Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Apostle Henry L. Moore, Jr. Ridgeville, SC. - Graveside Services Celebrating the life of God's Servant Apostle Henry L. Moore, Jr. will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11:00 AM at Christ Temple Deliverance Church Cemetery, 283 Highway 78, Ridgeville, SC. A public viewing will be held on (TODAY) Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary. Apostle Moore is survived by his beloved wife, Pastor Flossie M. Sanders Moore, his children, Gerald (Arletta) Moore, Atlanta, GA, Thomas A. Moore, Atlanta, GA, and Sean Moore, Ridgeville, SC, two grandsons, Dominic A. Moore, Joshua A. Moore, one great-granddaughter, Braylynn Moore, and a host of cousins, friends, nieces, nephews and all his family in Alabama and Ridgeville, SC. DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC FACEMASKS ARE REQUIRED AT THE GRAVESIDE SERVICE AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUESTED OF ATTENDEES. Online condolences may be sent to the family www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 740 North Gum Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Office: (843) 225-7800 / FAX: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
The Serenity Mortuary Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Christ Temple Deliverance Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Serenity Mortuary Inc.
740 N Gum St
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 225-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Serenity Mortuary Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved