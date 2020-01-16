|
Henry Laurens "Hank" Wilson, Jr. Charleston - Henry Laurens "Hank" Wilson, Jr. passed away January 14, 2020 at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant, SC. The family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn Mc Connell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 in John Wesley United Methodist Church, 626 Savannah Hwy at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Hank was born in Winston Salem, NC on October 19, 1934 to Henry L. and Clemmie Fuller Motes Wilson. His family moved to Manning, SC in 1938 and later to Kingstree, SC where he grew up. He was the oldest of four children. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sue Chewning Wilson, a daughter, Laura Wilson Wills (Eric), a son, Henry Laurens Wilson, III (Erin), two sisters Rosa Jane Wilson Brown (Art), Carolyn Sue Wilson and a brother, Hogan M. Wilson, two granddaughters, Rachael Elizabeth and Sarah Rebecca Wills and a niece and three nephews. Hank graduated from Kingstree High School in 1952 and Clemson University in 1956 having earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. At Clemson, which was a military school in that time, he was a member of the Pershing Rifles and Senior Drill Platoons, held non-com rank in the cadet corps as a sophomore, junior and senior and was an officer (squadron commander) in the Air Force ROTC program. He was also a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Tau Beta Phi (Engineering Honor Society), Tiger Brotherhood, Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities and several other organizations. On the same day in June 1956 Hank graduated from Clemson he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the US Air Force. Following graduation from Clemson Hank was employed as an engineer with E.l. DuPont in Kinston, NC until he was called to active duty in November of 1956. After graduating from Aircraft Maintenance Officer's School at Chanute AFB in Illinois, he was sent to Europe and served on base in France and Germany for two and one-half years before returning to the states being discharged from active duty and returned to E.l. DuPont in Kinston, NC. Thoroughly enjoying Air Force life, he remained in the Air Force Reserves for an additional eight years, participating in monthly training programs and serving short temporary assignments. He left the Air Force Reserves in 1970 as a Captain. Hank and Sue met in May 1960 in Greensboro, NC at the wedding of mutual friends, a nurse who worked with Sue and an Air Force friend of Hank's. They were married in February, 1962 in Greensboro. During the 38 years Hank worked for DuPont, he and Sue lived in North Carolina twice and Germany for five years before moving to Charleston in 1974. Working as an Engineer, Senior Engineer, Supervisor, Senior Supervisor and Technical Manager, his assignments took him to Delaware, Tennessee, Mexico, Germany, Argentina among other places. On two occasions, an assignment as a member of a team to plan, design, staff, start-up and operate new synthetic fiber plants took the family to Germany and brought them to Charleston. Hank retired from E.I. DuPont in April of 1996 after which he consulted for two months with a chemical company in India, and worked two years as a consultant for E.I. DuPont. He also worked for several years as a substitute teacher in the Charleston County public schools and for Historic Charleston Foundation. Hank was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church in Charleston for 45 years where he served in many service and leadership positions. Memorials may be sent to John Wesley United Methodist Church, 626 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407 or to a .
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020