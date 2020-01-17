|
Henry Laurens "Hank" Wilson, Jr. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Henry Laurens "Hank" Wilson, Jr., will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 in John Wesley United Methodist Church, 626 Savannah Hwy at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be sent to John Wesley United Methodist Church, 626 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407 or to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 18, 2020