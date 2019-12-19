Home

Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 824-9990
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Church of God in Christ
302 Jeff's Circle
Goose Creek, SC
Henry Leon Foster Obituary
Henry Leon Foster GOOSE CREEK - The relatives and friends of Deacon Elijah Reid, 82, of Goose Creek, SC are invited to his Homegoing Services on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00PM at Calvary Church of God in Christ, 302 Jeff's Circle, Goose Creek, SC, 29445, directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone #843-824-9990. www.riversfh.com. Walk-thru will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6-8PM at the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Trinity Church cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter Reverend Laverne Reid-Green; and other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019
