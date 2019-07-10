Henry Luther "Buddy" Brett, Jr. WALTERBORO - Henry Luther "Buddy" Brett, Jr., 78, of Walterboro, passed away, July 7, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born to Henry Luther Brett, Sr. and Wardean Cummins in Kosciusko, Mississippi on December 17, 1940. He is survived by his wife, Frances Adene Brett, daughter Kimberly Brett Taylor (Christopher Neal Nunn), sons Douglas Eugene Brett and Derek Dwayne Brett (Robin Lynn Brett), granddaughters, Ashley Nichola Brett, Jennifer Danielle Brown (Taylor Lee Brown) and Alyssa Rae Brett, grandson, Derek Dwayne Brett, Jr., and great-grandson Mason Lee Brown. He served in the United States Navy for twenty years, retiring as a First Class Torpedoman. He was known to his family and friends as a man of integrity with a great sense of humor. He loved telling jokes, fishing, gardening, college football and NASCAR. Arrangements are being handled by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services of Summerville. He will buried at Sea. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , (800) 822-6344, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019