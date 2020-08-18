Henry (Bonnie) Manigault, Sr Manhattan, NY - The relatives and friends of Mr. Henry (Bonnie) Manigault, Sr. who died on August 9, 2020 in Manhattan, New York formerly of McClellanville, SC, those of his wife Mrs. Kathleen Nelson Manigault, their children, Henry Manigault, Jr., Raquel Manigault and Michael Burns, their grandchildren, his mother Mrs. Nora Spain, siblings Lucretia Ann Thompson, Yvonne McKenzie and Diane Salley, nieces, nephews, are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Wednesday August19, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a graveside service at Greater Howard Chapel A.M.E Church, 8592 Old Georgetown Road McClellanville, SC on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged.. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
