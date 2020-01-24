|
Henry Mouzon Blanton RIDGEVILLE, SC - Henry Mouzon Blanton, Sr., 86, of Lebanon, husband of Joyce Frances Blanton, passed away, January 22, 2020, suddenly. Family and Friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 6 to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1383 Lebanon Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472. Flowers will be accepted. Henry was born on April 20, 1933 in Lebanon, SC, son of the late Samuel Mouzon Blanton and Zadie Christine Blanton. Henry attended Cross High School and then Columbia College and right after college he worked at a Funeral Home in Columbia. He was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church and he Retired as a Berkeley County Magistrate and Nabisco. He enjoyed camping in the mountains, flying planes and he enjoyed attending stock car races the most. He also looked forward to every October, so he could tent and fellowship with others at Cypress Campmeeting. Survivors including his wife Joyce Frances Blanton of 62 years are: two sons: Grady Blanton of Taylors, SC and Henry Blanton, Jr of Lebanon, SC. He is predeceased by: three sisters: Mary Singletary, Fannie Lou Owens and Melwood Murray and one brother: Robert Blanton. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 25, 2020