Henry Nathaniel Thompson

Henry Nathaniel Thompson Obituary
Henry Nathaniel Thompson NEW YORK, NY - Veteran of Vietnam and Desert Storm, Henry Nathaniel Thompson, 74, son of (deceased) Henry W. and Mattie G. Thompson, entered into eternal rest Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Harlem Center of Nursing and Rehabilitation, New York City. He leaves behind to mourn his sister, Sydney Thompson (Pruitt-Fraser) and nieces, Heather Pruitt Odom, Brett Pruitt Barber, and Hope Pruitt Bing. Memorial services will be held July 2020. The location and time will be announced. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 13, 2020
