Henry Roland Richardson MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mr. Henry Roland Richardson, those of his children: Angela, Leslie, Monipha, Mark H. Richardson and the late Carla Richardson, grandchildren, siblings Ruth R. Jenkins, Paulette R. McCrae, Edward Robinson and Alvin Washington, aunts Mrs. Mary C. German and Irvenia C. Arrendelle, nieces, nephews are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Friday August 7, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. There will be a family grave side service. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston