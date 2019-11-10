Henry Simmons, Sr. Ladson - The relatives and friends of Mr. Henry Lee Simmons, who entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 1, 2019 and those of his wife, the late Virginia Simmons; those of his children, Jeanette Lee, Jennies Johnson, Patricia Simmons and Henry Simmons Jr.; and those of his brother of Rev. Larry (Carolyn) Simmons are invited to attend his home going service on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 1:00PM in The Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel at the mortuary. An informal visitation for Mr. Simmons will take place on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 11, 2019