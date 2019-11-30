Henry "Coon" Simmons WADMALAWISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mr. Henry "Coon" Simmons, and those of his children, Carolyn M. Deveaux, Keith Frasier and Henry X. Simmons; his sisters, Mrs. Shirley Robles and Yvonne Coulson; his brother, Charlie Simmons; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins are respectfully invited to attend his Celebration of Life on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in New Jerusalem AME Church, 6179 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. The Reverend Toney J. Slater, Pastor. Inhumation will follow in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may call the church from 10:00AM until the hour of service. NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4784 Gaynor Avenue, N. Charleston, SC. Phone: 843-744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 1, 2019