Henry Sinclair Dangerfield, Jr. Summerville - Henry Sinclair Dangerfield, Jr., 69, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest Saturday, September 26, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Hank was born October 21, 1950 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Henry Sinclair Dangerfield, Sr. and Dorothy Ham Dangerfield. He was a Civil Engineer, graduating from Clemson University. Hank was a member of MENSA, an avid chess player, and loved being outdoors on the golf course. He also had a great passion for woodworking. He is survived by his brother, Douglas Martin (Nancy) Dangerfield of Mount Pleasant, SC; sister, Karen Dangerfield; niece, Katherine (Will) Edwards; nephew, James (Maggie) Dangerfield, as well as other great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; two children, Henry Sinclair Dangerfield, III and Brooke Suzanne Dangerfield and one brother, Michael Dangerfield. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
