Henry W. Cook N. CHARLESTON - Henry Cook entered into eternal rest on Wed, May 22. 2019. Father of Ryan Cook, (wife Brandy) and Justin Cook. Grandfather of Karleigh Cook, Caleb and Bree Conyers and Jacob McCloud. Survived by sister Sylvia Mascoe and family, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial at his home 2-5 pm Sunday, May 26. 2019. Henry was a loving, kind- hearted man that will be dearly missed. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 26, 2019