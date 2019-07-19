|
|
Henry Weston, Sr. South Boston, VA - Mr. Henry Roudolph Weston, Sr., 76, of South Boston, VA, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Funeral services for Mr. Henry Roudolph Weston will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1806 Parker Avenue, South Boston, VA. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Cherry Hill Cemetery in Ladson, SC with viewing at 1:45 PM. Mr. Weston is survived by his daughter, Ms. Vanessa Felicia Weston (Gregory Johnson, Jr.); sons, Mr. Henry R. Weston, Jr., Mr. Theodoric M. Weston and Mr. Reginald D. Weston (Delores); seven grandchildren; one great- granddaughter; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 20, 2019