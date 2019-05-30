Henry William Fleming, II CHARLESTON - Henry William Fleming, II, 97, a Retired Charleston County School District Employee and husband of the late Dorothy B. Fleming, entered into eternal rest on May 26, 2019. Funeral service celebrating the life Henry William Fleming, II will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:00a.m. at Mount Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe Street, Charleston, SC, Reverend Dr. Kylon J. Middleton, Pastor. Viewing will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00a.m. until time of the service. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. He is survived by his son, Henry William Fleming, III (Gail), granddaughter, Keli Fleming Holmes (Darrell), great- grandchildren, Sydnei and Ryen Holmes and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by: Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019