Henry Willis Strobel, Jr. HOUSTON, TX - Henry Willis Strobel, Jr. was born on February 19, 1943, in Charleston, South Carolina to Henry and Madge Strobel. He went to sleep peacefully on Friday night and woke up joyfully in heaven on November 23, 2019. A Eucharistic Funeral Service will be held in celebration of the life, love, and legacy of Henry at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church, 6221 Main Street in Houston, Texas. For more information, to read the complete obituary, or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit josephjearthman.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 1, 2019