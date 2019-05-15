|
|
Herbert Arlyn Fralix, Sr. Charleston - The family of Herbert Arlyn Fralix, Sr., will receive friends Thursday, May 16, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 in Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Riverview Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd,1393 Miles Drive, Charleston, SC, 29407 and/or the , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 16, 2019