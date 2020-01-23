Home

Fielding Home for Funerals
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
(843) 722-3348
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fielding Home For Funerals
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
1101 Camp Road
James Island, SC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
1101 Camp Road
James Island, SC
Herbert Brown Obituary
Herbert Brown JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Lt. Col. Retired Air Force Herbert Drayton Brown II, those of his beloved wife of fifty-four years, Sadie Thompson Brown, children, Herbert Drayton Brown III, Julian and Camilla, four grandchildren and a host of cousins, friends and other relatives He was also father to Marionette Green Ott are invited to attend his Home Going Celebration on Saturday January 25, 2020 12:noon at First Baptist Church, 1101 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Family and friends may pay their last respect to Lt. Col Brown on Friday, at the funeral home, from 3 to 5:p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 11: a.m. until service time. Interment: Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020
