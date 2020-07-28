Herbert Cromwell, III CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Herbert Cromwell III will celebrate his life at a Private Graveside Service Thursday, July 30, 2020, 12 noon in Payne Memorial Gardens, Grimball Rd, James Island, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held at the mortuary Wednesday from 3-7pm. Mr. Cromwell leaves to cherish his memories, his fiance;e, Ms. Marcita "Oshie" Green; daughter, Little Miss Cheyenne J'niece Cromwell; mother, Mrs. Janie L. Cromwell; sister, Mrs. Sonya L. Washington (Darren); a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Cromwell was preceded in death by his father, the late Mr. Herbert Cromwell, Jr. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
