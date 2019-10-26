In Loving Memory of Herbert Erwin Deas Nov. 22nd, 1950 ~ Oct. 27th, 2017 It has been two years since you've left us and the pain still hurts as if it was yesterday. There is not a day that goes by that we don't think of you. Even though you are gone, your loving and caring spirit still lingers in our hearts. We will keep precious memories of you in our thoughts forever. We love and miss you dearly. Sadly missed by your wife Daisy, daughters Marquita and Brittany, sister Rosalee Middleton, nieces and nephews, and family and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 27, 2019