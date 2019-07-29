Herbert Gethers Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Herbert A. Gethers, Jr. are invited to attend his funeral service 7:00 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at New Cannon Street Baptist Church, 46 Cannon St. Interment will follow 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in Monrovia Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday 6:00 pm until time of service. He is survived by: his sisters, Christina B. Brown and Shirley G. Lawrence (Arthur); other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843)722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 30, 2019