Service Information
Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC
29403
(843)-722-0268
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Cannon Street Baptist Church
46 Cannon St.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
New Cannon Street Baptist Church
46 Cannon St.
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Monrovia Cemetery
Obituary
Herbert Gethers Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Herbert A. Gethers, Jr. are invited to attend his funeral service 7:00 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at New Cannon Street Baptist Church, 46 Cannon St. Interment will follow 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in Monrovia Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday 6:00 pm until time of service. He is survived by: his sisters, Christina B. Brown and Shirley G. Lawrence (Arthur); other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843)722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 30, 2019
