North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
Reposing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC
Herbert Haynes Obituary
.Herbert Haynes N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Herbert Haynes, his wife; Mrs Diane Haynes, his children; Dia Haynes, Sheunda White (Jermaic), Herbert D. Haynes (Alicia) and Deangelo Haynes (Freddricka), other relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019, 11:30 AM in the Chapel. Mr. Haynes will repose this evening in the chapel from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, family hour 7:00 - 8:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in Monks Corner AME Church Cemetery, Monks Corner, SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
