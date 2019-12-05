|
|
.Herbert Haynes N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Herbert Haynes, his wife; Mrs Diane Haynes, his children; Dia Haynes, Sheunda White (Jermaic), Herbert D. Haynes (Alicia) and Deangelo Haynes (Freddricka), other relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019, 11:30 AM in the Chapel. Mr. Haynes will repose this evening in the chapel from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, family hour 7:00 - 8:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in Monks Corner AME Church Cemetery, Monks Corner, SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019