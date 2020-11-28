1/
Herbert Jessens Hughes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Jessens Hughes Reevesville, SC - Herbert Jessens (Hubby), (Pa) Hughes, 92, widower of Carrie Jane Hughes, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence. Services to be announced. Hubby was born on July 7, 1928, a son of the late Lottie May Braswell and John Gruber Hughes. He was predeceased by a son, George H. Hughes; brothers, J.C. Hughes and Mike Hughes. Surviving is a son, Richard "Ricky" M. (Lucy) Hughes, Sr., St. George; a daughter, Susie K. (Jerry) Dantzler, Simpsonville; grandchildren, Kerry (Michael) Adams of Lexington, SC, Kristopher (Sarah) Hughes, Alexandria, VA, LeAnne Infinger, of Summerville, April (Brian) Sellers of Summerville, SC, Tracey (David) Thackston of Fountain Inn, SC, Cadra (Earl) Hartzog of St. George, SC, Richard Manning Hughes, II of St. George; great-grandchildren, Chasity, Landon, Jonas and Hannah Thackston, Addison Sellers, Boone and Banks Hartzog; and honorary daughter, Mary Lewis. The family would like to thank Intrepid Hospice and Nurse Jeannie Partridge. Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, Children's Ministry, c/o Mary Murray, PO Box 566, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved