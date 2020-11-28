Herbert Jessens Hughes Reevesville, SC - Herbert Jessens (Hubby), (Pa) Hughes, 92, widower of Carrie Jane Hughes, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence. Services to be announced. Hubby was born on July 7, 1928, a son of the late Lottie May Braswell and John Gruber Hughes. He was predeceased by a son, George H. Hughes; brothers, J.C. Hughes and Mike Hughes. Surviving is a son, Richard "Ricky" M. (Lucy) Hughes, Sr., St. George; a daughter, Susie K. (Jerry) Dantzler, Simpsonville; grandchildren, Kerry (Michael) Adams of Lexington, SC, Kristopher (Sarah) Hughes, Alexandria, VA, LeAnne Infinger, of Summerville, April (Brian) Sellers of Summerville, SC, Tracey (David) Thackston of Fountain Inn, SC, Cadra (Earl) Hartzog of St. George, SC, Richard Manning Hughes, II of St. George; great-grandchildren, Chasity, Landon, Jonas and Hannah Thackston, Addison Sellers, Boone and Banks Hartzog; and honorary daughter, Mary Lewis. The family would like to thank Intrepid Hospice and Nurse Jeannie Partridge. Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, Children's Ministry, c/o Mary Murray, PO Box 566, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston