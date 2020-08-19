Herbert L. Jenkins Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Herbert L. Jenkins are invited to attend his Memorial Service 11:00 AM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Jenkins leaves to cherish his memories: his daughter and son-in-law, Leenetta and Kit Smalls; one sister, Ruthie J. Johnson (Leon); three sisters-in-law, Jessie Jenkins, Nenomi Jenkins and Delores Jenkins; three grandchildren, Dontee Smalls, Kazadia Smalls and Jaden "Fridge" Singleton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
