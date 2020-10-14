1/1
Herbert L. Miller Sr.
Herbert L. Miller, Sr. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Herbert L. Miller, Sr., those of his beloved wife, Mrs. Iola Miller, children, Mr. Herbert L. Miller, Jr., Mr. Curtis J. Miller, Sr., late Mrs. Jacqueline Patricia M. Cheatham (Basil), late Mr. Keith K. Miller (Joyce), sisters, Evangelist Hattie Epps (Melvin), Mrs. Mary Just (Isaac), late sister, Mrs. Mattie Chandler (Leroy), daughter, Ms. Joanne Moore, six grandchildren, eleven great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, two God given daughters, Ms. Patrisha Miller, Ms. Joyce Miller and a host of cousins are invited to attend his Home Going Service on Friday, October 16, 2020 11: a.m. at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Hwy 61. The family will have a Walk Through for Mr. Miller on Thursday, from 6 to 8: p.m. at Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. The family is asking that everyone to please wear a face covering for all services. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
