Herbert L. Singleton N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Herbert L. Singleton will celebrate his life in a private Graveside Service with Military Honors on Saturday, August 22, 2020. A public viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM at the mortuary. He leaves to cherish his memories: his longtime companion, Yvonne Gice; son, Clifford L. Brown (Janie); daughter, Reather White (Jessie, Jr.); adopted son, Corey Gice; adopted daughter, Stephanie Walker (Kevin) and Marvella Gice-Pryor (Sam) grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
