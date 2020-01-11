Home

HERBERT LOUIS FRASIER Jr.

HERBERT LOUIS FRASIER Jr. In Memoriam
YYIn Loving Memory Of YY Our Son, Father and Brother HERBERT LOUIS FRASIER,JR. YMay 5, 1973 ~ January 7, 1994Y Loving thoughts and silent tears have marked the passing of the years. Tears may dry and fade away but in our hearts you'll always stay. This world would seem like Heaven if we had you back again. YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY Always in our hearts, YParents, Herbert Sr. and Vivian, Y Children; Denise, Jessica (Terry Sr.,) and Herbert III, Grands Sweet-Pea, T.J., Herbert IV, Lu Lu, Harmoni, Ava and Hassan, Brother, Antonio Sr., Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020
