More Obituaries for HERBERT RAVENEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERBERT "TED" RAVENEL

HERBERT "TED" RAVENEL In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of My Husband HERBERT "TED" RAVENEL Nov. 15, 1930 ~ Feb. 8, 2016 Like every man, we too have a part to play, But it was "Ted" who got the call that day. The voice was beautiful, sweet, and crystal clear, However, it was a voice that only "Ted" could hear. On calm winds the angels came, Softly calling out his name. On angel's wings a heavenly flight, The journey home, towards the light. But those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day. Your loving wife, Helen Sullivan Ravenel
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2020
