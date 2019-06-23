Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wando Woods Baptist Church
4123 Dorsey Avenue
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Wando Woods Baptist Church
4123 Dorsey Avenue
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Herbert Ray Pooser Obituary
Herbert Ray Pooser Summerville - Herbert Ray Pooser, 90, of Summerville, South Carolina, widower of Beverly Pooser, died Saturday, June 22, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Wando Woods Baptist Church, 4123 Dorsey Avenue at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Riverview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. ARRANGEMENTS BY J. HENRY STUHR, INC. NORTHWOODS CHAPEL. Herbert was born October 17, 1928 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late John Pooser and the late Clara Hilton Pooser. He did millwork at the Charleston Supply Company. Herbert was a member of Wando Woods Baptist Church and Ridge Baptist Church. He is survived by: three daughters, Kathy Stewart (Dennis) of Taylorsville, NC; Ellen Kalman of Summerville, SC; Raye Polin (Archie) of Greenville, SC; 10 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 24, 2019
