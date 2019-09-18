Herbert Ricker Moncks Corner - Herbert Charles Ricker, 65, of Moncks Corner, SC passed away peacefully on September 15th, surrounded by his loved ones. There will be a Celebration of Herbie's Life Saturday, September 21st at Gethsemane Baptist Church 146 State Road, Summerville, SC at 11:00 am. Herbie was born in Charleston the day after Christmas in 1953, a son of the late Carl Joseph Ricker and the late Annie Dantzler Ricker. Herbie graduated from Bonds Wilson High School and Trident Tech. Herbie retired last year from The Citadel where he worked as an electrician for over thirty years. Herbie was a happy man with his boat, river shack, pickup truck, home on two acres, his dogs and his big screen tv. He loved to fish, tease his nieces and nephews, help everyone out and tinker in his garage. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Surviving are his three sisters; Carlene Israel (JE) of North Charleston, Priscilla Carroll of Moncks Corner and Sandra Ricker of Moncks Corner, and a brother, Russ Ricker (Melinda) of James Island. Herbie is survived by his beloved nieces, Angie Fitt and Sherry Allen (Paul) and his nephews, Jeff Israel (Virginia), Tony Israel and Jason Ricker (Erica). Also his great-nieces, Stephanie Lafayette (Joseph), Kim Nuckles (Robert), Crystalann Fitt and his great-nephews, Skyler Allen, Justin Allen, Joshua Allen and Arlo Ricker. And one great-great-niece Ny'Asia Nuckles. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019