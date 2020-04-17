|
|
Herbert Washington Frampton COLUMBIA, SC - Herbert Washington Frampton passed away at Presbyterian Home Community, Columbia, on April 15, 2020, at the age of 88. He was a son of Linwood Frampton and Annie Hay Frampton of Varnville, SC. His family included sister, Lilie Allred, and husband, Everett (deceased), Airmar Frampton and wife, Freda, Earnest Linwood Frampton (deceased at birth), Edward Frampton (deceased) and wife, Theresa, and Gordon Frampton and wife, Sonja. His nieces are Nancy Seagraves and Christine Power. His nephews are Franklin Allred (deceased), David Allred (deceased at birth), Eddie Frampton, Erik Frampton, Greg Frampton and Charles Frampton. He was married to the late Ruth Lemack of Walterboro and was loved by all her family of a previous marriage. A memorial service will be held at a later time when the coronavirus has dissipated. The service will be held at The Harmony Presbyterian Church in Crocketville, SC, located at 29913, 3963 US - 601, Hampton, SC 29924. Herb served in the United States Air Force for four years during the Korean War and was stationed for two years in Japan. He worked his entire career, after his military service, at The Westinghouse Micarta Plant in Hampton, SC, and assisted his brother on the family farm. He was dearly loved by all his family and every one he met. He was a tireless worker for his church, family, relatives and friends. His greatest joy was doing for others. Memorial gifts can be sent to Harmony Presbyterian Church, The or The . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 18, 2020