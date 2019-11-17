Herbert Young EDISTO ISLAND - Mr. Herbert (Duggy/Doug) Young, 82, of Edisto Island, SC formerly of Bronx,NY/Ansonborough Neighborhood and Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on November 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mrs. Dorothy B. Young, father of Mr. Herbert Alexander, Mrs. Karen M. Young (Anthony), Mr. Jamaal Young (Shadia) and brother of Mrs. Joyce Sabir (Albert). Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Funeral notice later. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 18, 2019