Hercules Swinton Hanahan - The family of Deacon Hercules F. Swinton announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 1:00 PM at the Alfred Williams Community Center 4441 Durant Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Monrovia Cemetery. Deacon Swinton is survived by his children, Mrs. Nichelle Roberson (Michael) and Mr. Jermaine Bailey; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; his niece, Blondell Brown; his nephew, Brandon Bailey; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Deacon Swinton will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net . Hercules is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144.