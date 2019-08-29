Hercules Swinton Hanahan - The family of Deacon Hercules F. Swinton announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 1:00 PM at the Alfred Williams Community Center 4441 Durant Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Monrovia Cemetery. Deacon Swinton is survived by his children, Mrs. Nichelle Roberson (Michael) and Mr. Jermaine Bailey; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; his niece, Blondell Brown; his nephew, Brandon Bailey; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Deacon Swinton will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Hercules is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019